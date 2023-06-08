The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $901.95 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $901.95 million and $103.73 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.