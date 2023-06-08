SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $134.54 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,535,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

