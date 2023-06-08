NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190.95 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $719,146.57 and approximately $190.95 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,463.68 or 1.00045646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01950841 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

