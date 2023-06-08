DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $42.51 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and approximately $21,335.68 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 1.28286418 USD and is down -15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,537.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

