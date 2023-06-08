Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $75,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %

Synopsys stock opened at $435.32 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.