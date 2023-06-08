Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

APPF stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.51 and a twelve month high of $160.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

