Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 208 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

