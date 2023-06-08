Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $541.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,028 shares of company stock worth $309,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

