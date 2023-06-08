Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $29,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,876 shares of company stock worth $8,377,072. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
IRDM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Iridium Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.
Iridium Communications Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
