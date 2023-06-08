Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $29,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,876 shares of company stock worth $8,377,072. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

IRDM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.