Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $29,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

