Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $28,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

