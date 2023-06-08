Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 868,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 198,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

