Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CACI International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 1.1 %

CACI stock opened at $310.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.