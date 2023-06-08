Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 1,503 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 390.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 301.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

