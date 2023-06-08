189 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $404.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock worth $2,269,696,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

