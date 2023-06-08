Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 88 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $317.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.