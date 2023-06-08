Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.