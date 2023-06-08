Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.