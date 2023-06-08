Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,253 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

