Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 519 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after buying an additional 333,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $72.93.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

