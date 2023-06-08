Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

