Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0-740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.36 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lovesac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.