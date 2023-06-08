Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVGW. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

