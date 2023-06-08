Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 263,519 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

