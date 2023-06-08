Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378,251 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Masimo worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

