Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of CyberArk Software worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

