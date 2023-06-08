Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,658 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $115,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $355.63 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.81.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,966,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

