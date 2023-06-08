Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $118,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

