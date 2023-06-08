Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of AGCO worth $124,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $85,792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,323 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

