Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 111,778 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,778 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $128,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.