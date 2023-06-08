American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 85,643 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,270,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

BFH stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.