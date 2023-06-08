Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $125,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Jabil by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 32.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

