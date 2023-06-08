SVB Leerink Comments on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 9.1 %

CGEM stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 143,098 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.