AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 256,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.