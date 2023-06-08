Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $116.59 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

