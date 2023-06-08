FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Decreased by Analyst

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renalytix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of RNLX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Renalytix by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Renalytix by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

