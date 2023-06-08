Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

ONC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

TSE:ONC opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$134.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

