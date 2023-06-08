Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammerhead Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hammerhead Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hammerhead Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ HHRS opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. Hammerhead Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $5,560,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

