FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas stock opened at $477.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.37. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $486.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

