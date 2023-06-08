FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Zacks Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the bank will earn $9.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.67. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

