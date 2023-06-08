Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Holdings plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryanair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 20.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

