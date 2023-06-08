Booking Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $138.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $138.11 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $137.11 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

Booking Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,765.52.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,644.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,638.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,406.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

