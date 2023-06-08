Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.55 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

