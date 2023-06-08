Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.