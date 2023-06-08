Zacks Research Weighs in on Outfront Media Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

