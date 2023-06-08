Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.