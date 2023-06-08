Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xerox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

XRX stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

