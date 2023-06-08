Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.