Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a report released on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$7.56 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company's segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton's Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

