Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.25. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 139,689 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 537,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,740,000. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.